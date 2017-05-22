JusMin Tudorel Toader: SIPA archive, ...

JusMin Tudorel Toader: SIPA archive, a stain on Romanian justice

19 hrs ago

Justice Minister Tudorel Toader considers that the Internal Anti-corruption Protection Service archive is a stain on Romanian justice and announced that the first step in the process of declassification would be to publish the names of those who "visited it", and possibly the number of "visits" made. Toader wrote on Monday morning on his Facebook page that the truth must be brought to the surface, whether it be pleasant or unpleasant.

