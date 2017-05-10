Jean-Claude Juncker makes first visit...

Jean-Claude Juncker makes first visit in Romania as EC president

Jean-Claude Juncker will visit Romania today for the first time since he took over as President of the European Commission, in November 2014. Deputies and senators will meet in a joint plenary session this morning at 10.30 to listen to Juncker's speech entitled "The Future of Europe".

