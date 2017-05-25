Jason Derulo, Rita Ora join Romania's newest seaside festival
American singer Jason Derulo , known for hits such as Wiggle and Talk Dirty, British singer Rita Ora, and British electronica trio Years & Years have joined the lineup of the first edition of Neversea, the new summer music festival organized at the Romanian seaside this July. The event, which will take place in Constanta from July 7 to July 9, is organized by the same team in charge of Untold, the biggest electronic music festival in Romania, happening yearly in Cluj - Napoca.
