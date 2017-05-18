Is This Little-Known Food Startup the...

Is This Little-Known Food Startup the Next Maple?

Popular food delivery company Maple abruptly ceased all operations recently after being acquired by UK-based Deliveroo for an undisclosed amount. The brand-which offered meals prepared by its own chefs rather than restaurants-had a cult following in New York City, and people were pretty devastated after hearing the news.

