Iohannis: Romania-Germany relations have flourished permanently in last 25 years

The Romanian-German relations have grown steadily since the signing of the Political Treaty between the two countries on April 21, 1992 in Bucharest, and have now acquired a privileged character of strategic nature, underlines President Klaus Iohannis in the message sent to the participants at the "Romania and Germany - New Chances for Europe?" conference. "As stated in the preamble to the Treaty, the two states undertook to act so as ground their relations "on a new, broad, forward-looking basis, in the spirit of friendly cooperation and partnership, encouraged by historic changes in Europe to take new decisive steps for putting an end to Europe's division and for creating a just and lasting peace order in Europe."

