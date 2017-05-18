Investors, local community disagree over famous Romanian Black Sea salty lake exploitation
The local community in Techirghiol, a town in southern Romania's Constanta county, close to the Black Sea, expressed worries that a potential private exploitation of the balneal resources of the Techirghiol lake could limit its access to the lake's mud and salt waters, Adevarul reported. The worries were expressed at a public debate organized on May 17 in Techirghiol.
