Investors, local community disagree o...

Investors, local community disagree over famous Romanian Black Sea salty lake exploitation

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: Romania-Insider.com

The local community in Techirghiol, a town in southern Romania's Constanta county, close to the Black Sea, expressed worries that a potential private exploitation of the balneal resources of the Techirghiol lake could limit its access to the lake's mud and salt waters, Adevarul reported. The worries were expressed at a public debate organized on May 17 in Techirghiol.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Romania-Insider.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Romanian President warns about declining birth ... (Sep '07) May 14 Hateromanians 205
News UK's 300k bill for Romanian robber (Jan '12) May 14 Hateromanians 115
News La Mirada councilman faces firestorm over mayor... Apr '17 TheWrath 1
News The Romania Playbook Feb '17 Kosovo is Serbia 1
News Warnings of rising xenophobia on Holocaust reme... Feb '17 Romi 4
News 'We see you' - Romanian activists become potent... Feb '17 Strahd 2
News 'We see you' - Romanian activists become potent... Feb '17 Slobodan Medojevic 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. China
  5. Health Care
  1. Iran
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Mexico
  4. Microsoft
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,246 • Total comments across all topics: 281,142,547

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC