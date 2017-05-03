"Invest in Romania", the third edition, was held in Prahova

An important place on the country's map in economic terms, Prahova County was assigned, at the end of April, to be the host of "Invest in Romania". The third edition of the event "invest in Romania", a national event, was held on April 28, 2017, in Prahova, at the "Lumina Verde" Business Center in Ploiesti.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Nine O'Clock.