IntMin Dan: Migration phenomenon is under control at the south-est...

Minister of Internal Affairs Carmen Dan stated on Friday, in a press conference that was held in Bistrita, that the migration phenomenon at the South-West border of Romania is "under control," but a supplementation of personnel in this area is taken into account. The Minister responded to a question connected to the fact that, currently, the personnel of the Romanian Gendarmerie and Border Police are deployed in Caras-Severin and Timis counties, adding that the Government is preparing a normative act regarding the number of necessary personnel.

