Inquiry Committee of Presidential Election 2009 is set up

The joint plenary sitting of the Lower Chamber and Senate have approved on Thursday, by 241 to 86 votes, the setting up of an Inquiry Committee on the presidential election of 2009. "Included among the objectives of this committee is the verification of the legal dispositions regarding the organisation and the unfolding of the presidential election of 2009," Lower Chamber's Judiciary Committee Chairman Eugen Nicolicea said .

