Hungary's Deputy PM at UDMR Congress : There should be more...
Hungarian Deputy PM Semjen Zsolt, chairman of the Christian Democratic Party, at the Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania Congress in Zalau on Saturday, said that there should be more connection bridges between Romania and Hungary and very good relations between the two countries. "There should be much more bridges connecting the two countries, there have truly been very, very good relations between the two countries.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Nine O'Clock.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Romanian President warns about declining birth ... (Sep '07)
|8 hr
|Hateromanians
|205
|UK's 300k bill for Romanian robber (Jan '12)
|8 hr
|Hateromanians
|115
|La Mirada councilman faces firestorm over mayor...
|Apr '17
|TheWrath
|1
|The Romania Playbook
|Feb '17
|Kosovo is Serbia
|1
|Warnings of rising xenophobia on Holocaust reme...
|Feb '17
|Romi
|4
|'We see you' - Romanian activists become potent...
|Feb '17
|Strahd
|2
|'We see you' - Romanian activists become potent...
|Feb '17
|Slobodan Medojevic
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC