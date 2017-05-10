Hungary and Slovakia challenge quotas at the EU's top court
Hungary has seen a massive number of migrants crossing the country on their way to Germany and Norther Europe Hungary and Slovakia challenged the EU's decision to distribute asylum seekers across the union on a mandatory quota basis at the EU's top court on Wednesday . The quotas came in the wake of the massive influxes of migrants in 2015.
Start the conversation, or Read more at EUobserver.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|La Mirada councilman faces firestorm over mayor...
|Apr '17
|TheWrath
|1
|The Romania Playbook
|Feb '17
|Kosovo is Serbia
|1
|Warnings of rising xenophobia on Holocaust reme...
|Feb '17
|Romi
|4
|'We see you' - Romanian activists become potent...
|Feb '17
|Strahd
|2
|'We see you' - Romanian activists become potent...
|Feb '17
|Slobodan Medojevic
|1
|No autonomy for Hungarians, says Romanian presi... (Feb '09)
|Dec '16
|Dumb Strahd
|810
|'Turbulent times ahead, good-neighborly ties im...
|Nov '16
|Kosovo is part of...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC