How many Romanians believe in God, he...

How many Romanians believe in God, heaven and hell?

12 hrs ago Read more: Romania-Insider.com

Although the Romanians have become less religious in recent decades, 95% of them say they believe in God, this being one of the highest rates in the region, according to a study by Pew Research Center. However, fewer respondents said they believe in heaven or hell.

Chicago, IL

