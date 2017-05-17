Higher-than-expected Q1 growth confirms govt's measures in Romania: PM

The higher-than-expected growth in the first quarter of 2017 is a confirmation of the economic measures taken by the government, Romanian Prime Minister Sorin Grindeanu said in a statement on Tuesday. The 5.7-percent growth registered in Romania is the highest in the European Union in the first quarter of this year, exceeding the expectations of analysts and international bodies, Grindeanu said.

