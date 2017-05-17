Higher-than-expected Q1 growth confirms govt's measures in Romania: PM
The higher-than-expected growth in the first quarter of 2017 is a confirmation of the economic measures taken by the government, Romanian Prime Minister Sorin Grindeanu said in a statement on Tuesday. The 5.7-percent growth registered in Romania is the highest in the European Union in the first quarter of this year, exceeding the expectations of analysts and international bodies, Grindeanu said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Xinhuanet.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Romanian President warns about declining birth ... (Sep '07)
|May 14
|Hateromanians
|205
|UK's 300k bill for Romanian robber (Jan '12)
|May 14
|Hateromanians
|115
|La Mirada councilman faces firestorm over mayor...
|Apr '17
|TheWrath
|1
|The Romania Playbook
|Feb '17
|Kosovo is Serbia
|1
|Warnings of rising xenophobia on Holocaust reme...
|Feb '17
|Romi
|4
|'We see you' - Romanian activists become potent...
|Feb '17
|Strahd
|2
|'We see you' - Romanian activists become potent...
|Feb '17
|Slobodan Medojevic
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC