Hamilton Central Europe produces new headspace syringe in Romania
Hamilton Central Europe, a member of Hamilton Company, has presented a new headspace syringe last week, which will be produced at its plant in Timis county, western Romania. The new syringe, which is used in the food, environmental, and pharmaceutical research industries, has been developed entirely in Romania, the company announced.
