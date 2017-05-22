Gov't avoids to announce a date for the establishment of the...

For the moment, the Government does not announce any date for the establishment of the Sovereign Development and Investment Fund , promised in the electoral campaign and officially announced at the beginning of February, explaining, in an answer sent to a PSD deputy, that it will follow "the guidelines of the government program 2017-2020". The Economy Minister Mircea Draghici stated that the project will start to be subject of debate on May 15. In mid-April, PSD MP Mircea Draghici, the party's treasurer, sent an interpellation to the Economy Ministry, asking details on the FSDI measure and on the extent in which funds will be distributed also to objectives in Arges County.

