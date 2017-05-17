Ghita didn't make any statement at the videoconference organized...

Sebastian Ghita, who is currently in the custody of the Serbian authorities, didn't make any statement on the Ponta-Blair case at a videoconference organized for his hearing on Wednesday at the High Court of Cassation and Justice , the former deputy arguing that he is not assisted in Serbia by the lawyer he chose. Under these circumstances, a new videoconference will take place on Monday, judicial sources stated for News.ro.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Nine O'Clock.