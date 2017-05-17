Ghita didn't make any statement at the videoconference organized...
Sebastian Ghita, who is currently in the custody of the Serbian authorities, didn't make any statement on the Ponta-Blair case at a videoconference organized for his hearing on Wednesday at the High Court of Cassation and Justice , the former deputy arguing that he is not assisted in Serbia by the lawyer he chose. Under these circumstances, a new videoconference will take place on Monday, judicial sources stated for News.ro.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Nine O'Clock.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Romanian President warns about declining birth ... (Sep '07)
|May 14
|Hateromanians
|205
|UK's 300k bill for Romanian robber (Jan '12)
|May 14
|Hateromanians
|115
|La Mirada councilman faces firestorm over mayor...
|Apr '17
|TheWrath
|1
|The Romania Playbook
|Feb '17
|Kosovo is Serbia
|1
|Warnings of rising xenophobia on Holocaust reme...
|Feb '17
|Romi
|4
|'We see you' - Romanian activists become potent...
|Feb '17
|Strahd
|2
|'We see you' - Romanian activists become potent...
|Feb '17
|Slobodan Medojevic
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC