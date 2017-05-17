Ghita didn't make any statement at th...

Ghita didn't make any statement at the videoconference organized...

Sebastian Ghita, who is currently in the custody of the Serbian authorities, didn't make any statement on the Ponta-Blair case at a videoconference organized for his hearing on Wednesday at the High Court of Cassation and Justice , the former deputy arguing that he is not assisted in Serbia by the lawyer he chose. Under these circumstances, a new videoconference will take place on Monday, judicial sources stated for News.ro.

