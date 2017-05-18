German ambassador Meier-Klodt : Culture is at highest communication level between Romania, Germany

Romania and Germany are two very close countries, with their highest communication level attained in culture, which shows a change in mentalities, Germany's ambassador in Bucharest Cord Meier-Klodt said Thursday. Meier-Klodt attended a video anniversary performance at the National Museum of Contemporary Arts in Bucharest called "50-25-10 Ia", mounted by Vlaicu Golcea, Mihai Pacurar and Oscar Loeser.

