Gelu Voican Voiculescu, heard at the Prosecution Office of the...

Former Deputy PM Gelu Voican Voiculescu was heard on Monday, at the Prosecution Office attached to the Supreme Court, in the case of the Miners' Riot of June, 1990, in which he is a defendant. Last week, those who were called to be heard in this case, related to the extension of the prosecution, were the former President Ion Iliescu, the former PM Petre Roman, the former Director of the Romanian Intelligence Service, Virgil Magureanu, the former Vice President of the Provisional Council of National Union, Cazimir Ionescu, and the former head of cabinet and counselor of the PM in June, 1990, Adrian Sarbu.

