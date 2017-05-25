French designer shows DIY robot to Romanian public

A woman poses next to French designer Gael Langevin's InMoov robot after he unveiled it at a technology fair in Bucharest, Romania, Friday, May 26, 2017. Based on an idea developed from a prosthetic hand Langevin made in 2011, the first-ever made on a 3D printer, the robot can be programmed to speak English, Spanish, French, Russian and Dutch, with a basic model costing about 1,500 euros, $1,665.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Connecticut Post.