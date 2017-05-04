France presidential election: Residents can cast ballots in Bucharest, Cluj-Napoca and Iasi
French citizens residing in Romania can cast ballots in the final round of France's presidential election this Sunday in Bucharest, Cluj-Napoca and Iasi, where polling stations have been organized, with opening hours between 8:00 and 19:00, the Embassy of France in Bucharest informs. The polling stations are organized at the premises of the Embassy of France in Bucharest, at the French Institute in Cluj-Napoca and at the French Institute in Iasi.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Nine O'Clock.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|La Mirada councilman faces firestorm over mayor...
|Apr 7
|TheWrath
|1
|The Romania Playbook
|Feb '17
|Kosovo is Serbia
|1
|Warnings of rising xenophobia on Holocaust reme...
|Feb '17
|Romi
|4
|'We see you' - Romanian activists become potent...
|Feb '17
|Strahd
|2
|'We see you' - Romanian activists become potent...
|Feb '17
|Slobodan Medojevic
|1
|No autonomy for Hungarians, says Romanian presi... (Feb '09)
|Dec '16
|Dumb Strahd
|810
|'Turbulent times ahead, good-neighborly ties im...
|Nov '16
|Kosovo is part of...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC