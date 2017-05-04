France presidential election: Residents can cast ballots in Bucharest, Cluj-Napoca and Iasi

French citizens residing in Romania can cast ballots in the final round of France's presidential election this Sunday in Bucharest, Cluj-Napoca and Iasi, where polling stations have been organized, with opening hours between 8:00 and 19:00, the Embassy of France in Bucharest informs. The polling stations are organized at the premises of the Embassy of France in Bucharest, at the French Institute in Cluj-Napoca and at the French Institute in Iasi.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Nine O'Clock.