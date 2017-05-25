Four in the race for Bucharest city m...

Four in the race for Bucharest city manager job

Read more: Romania-Insider.com

Constantin DrAfgan, Sorin ChiriE>Af, Pavel Marian PopoacAf and Bogdan Alexandru Suditu are the four candidates shortlisted in the contest to appoint the capital's city manager, Agerpres reported. Sorin ChiriE>Af is the special administrator of the Bucharest thermal energy distributor RADET.

