Four arrests in the case of robbing C...

Four arrests in the case of robbing CFR Marfa

Next Story Prev Story
22 min ago Read more: Nine O'Clock

Mihut Constantin Craciun and Pavel Barculet, former General Managers of CFR Marfa, have been placed into custody for 30 days. Timis Court's decision was announced in the middle of the night, at 3.00.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Nine O'Clock.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News La Mirada councilman faces firestorm over mayor... Apr '17 TheWrath 1
News The Romania Playbook Feb '17 Kosovo is Serbia 1
News Warnings of rising xenophobia on Holocaust reme... Feb '17 Romi 4
News 'We see you' - Romanian activists become potent... Feb '17 Strahd 2
News 'We see you' - Romanian activists become potent... Feb '17 Slobodan Medojevic 1
News No autonomy for Hungarians, says Romanian presi... (Feb '09) Dec '16 Dumb Strahd 810
News 'Turbulent times ahead, good-neighborly ties im... Nov '16 Kosovo is part of... 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Gunman
  5. Syria
  1. South Korea
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Egypt
  5. Kentucky Derby
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,023 • Total comments across all topics: 280,874,529

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC