ForMin Melescanu welcomes Maltese order's ambassador Kripp

Romania's Foreign Minister Teodor Melescanu on Friday welcomed Maltese order's ambassador in Bucharest Jakob Kripp, praising the Maltese Aid Service for its programmes conducted in Romania in support of the elderly and children in distress. "Foreign Minister Teodor Melescanu on Friday welcomed ambassador of the Sovereign Military Hospitaller Order of Saint John of Jerusalem of Rhodes and of Malta in Romania Jakob Kripp, on a courtesy visit.

