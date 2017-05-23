Former Romanian President's daughter, ex-tourism minister to stand...

Ioana Basescu, the elder daughter of former Romanian President Traian Basescu, and former tourism minister Elena Udrea were sent to court under judicial control over the illegal financing of the 2009 presidential campaign. Ioana Basescu is charged with instigation to embezzlement and instigation to money laundering; Elena Udrea is investigated for instigation to bribery and money laundering, while Dan Andronic is charged with false testimony and favoring the offender.

