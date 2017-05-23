Former Romanian President's daughter,...

Former Romanian President's daughter, ex-tourism minister to stand...

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Romania-Insider.com

Ioana Basescu, the elder daughter of former Romanian President Traian Basescu, and former tourism minister Elena Udrea were sent to court under judicial control over the illegal financing of the 2009 presidential campaign. Ioana Basescu is charged with instigation to embezzlement and instigation to money laundering; Elena Udrea is investigated for instigation to bribery and money laundering, while Dan Andronic is charged with false testimony and favoring the offender.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Romania-Insider.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 1,000 in Romanian gay pride march amid moves to... May 21 Rainbow Cookie Mo... 1
News Romanian President warns about declining birth ... (Sep '07) May 14 Hateromanians 205
News UK's 300k bill for Romanian robber (Jan '12) May 14 Hateromanians 115
News La Mirada councilman faces firestorm over mayor... Apr '17 TheWrath 1
News The Romania Playbook Feb '17 Kosovo is Serbia 1
News Warnings of rising xenophobia on Holocaust reme... Feb '17 Romi 4
News 'We see you' - Romanian activists become potent... Feb '17 Strahd 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Egypt
  3. Pope Francis
  4. China
  5. Health Care
  1. Microsoft
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Iran
  5. Gay Marriage
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,566 • Total comments across all topics: 281,261,620

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC