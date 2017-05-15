Former Romanian health minister, appo...

Former Romanian health minister, appointed central bank's deputy governor

Former health minister Eugen Nicolaescu, who is supported by the National Liberal Party , received yesterday the approval of the Parliament's budget-finance committees to be appointed deputy governor of Romania's National Bank . Nicolaescu, 62, is an economist who was health minister in the Tariceanu Government , as well as the USL Government led by Victor Ponta .

Chicago, IL

