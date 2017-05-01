Five of Romania's largest universities call for research minister's resignation
The Universitaria Consortium, which encompasses five of the country's largest universities, has called for the resignation of research and innovation minister Serban Valeaca, arguing that his recent decisions "have disconnected Romanian research from the international context," Hotnews.ro reported. The Universitaria Consortium is made up of the University of Bucharest, the Babes - Bolyai University in Cluj-Napoca, the Alexandru Ioan Cuza University in Iasi, the Vest University in Timisoara, and the Academy of Economic Studies in Bucharest.
