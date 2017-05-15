Film review: Graduation - " corruption and moral decline in Romania
Depicting a father's underhand efforts to get his daughter into a British university following her brutal rape, Graduation is a complex yet rewarding work in which viewers can easily lose themselves in a moral maze The Romanian New Wave of realist films led by Cristian Mungiu's Cannes-winning abortion drama 4 Months, 3 Weeks and 2 Days is now a decade old, but there hasn't been a flood of new directors from the region of late. Mungiu, though, continues to produce assured works of cinema and his latest film, Graduation , is a striking drama that rigorously deals with themes of corruption and moral decline.
Start the conversation, or Read more at South China Morning Post.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Romanian President warns about declining birth ... (Sep '07)
|Sun
|Hateromanians
|205
|UK's 300k bill for Romanian robber (Jan '12)
|Sun
|Hateromanians
|115
|La Mirada councilman faces firestorm over mayor...
|Apr '17
|TheWrath
|1
|The Romania Playbook
|Feb '17
|Kosovo is Serbia
|1
|Warnings of rising xenophobia on Holocaust reme...
|Feb '17
|Romi
|4
|'We see you' - Romanian activists become potent...
|Feb '17
|Strahd
|2
|'We see you' - Romanian activists become potent...
|Feb '17
|Slobodan Medojevic
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC