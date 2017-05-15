Film review: Graduation - " corruptio...

Film review: Graduation - " corruption and moral decline in Romania

Depicting a father's underhand efforts to get his daughter into a British university following her brutal rape, Graduation is a complex yet rewarding work in which viewers can easily lose themselves in a moral maze The Romanian New Wave of realist films led by Cristian Mungiu's Cannes-winning abortion drama 4 Months, 3 Weeks and 2 Days is now a decade old, but there hasn't been a flood of new directors from the region of late. Mungiu, though, continues to produce assured works of cinema and his latest film, Graduation , is a striking drama that rigorously deals with themes of corruption and moral decline.

