Expression Crew Korea, ready to thrill the Romanian audience with "Marionette" Musical

The Embassy of the Republic of Korea in Bucharest, together with our partners, "Teatrul de pe Lipscani" and "Filarmonica Banatul" invites those interested in B-boying and musical combination to enjoy a unique performance in Romania by Expression Crew Korea, in Bucharest -16th of May, 2017, and Timisoara -18th of May, 2017, beginning with 19:30 . Since the access is free of charge, and due to limited seats, please reserve a spot using the on-line form available on the Embassy's Facebook account or webpage.

