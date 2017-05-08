Expression Crew Korea, ready to thrill the Romanian audience with "Marionette" Musical
The Embassy of the Republic of Korea in Bucharest, together with our partners, "Teatrul de pe Lipscani" and "Filarmonica Banatul" invites those interested in B-boying and musical combination to enjoy a unique performance in Romania by Expression Crew Korea, in Bucharest -16th of May, 2017, and Timisoara -18th of May, 2017, beginning with 19:30 . Since the access is free of charge, and due to limited seats, please reserve a spot using the on-line form available on the Embassy's Facebook account or webpage.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Nine O'Clock.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|La Mirada councilman faces firestorm over mayor...
|Apr '17
|TheWrath
|1
|The Romania Playbook
|Feb '17
|Kosovo is Serbia
|1
|Warnings of rising xenophobia on Holocaust reme...
|Feb '17
|Romi
|4
|'We see you' - Romanian activists become potent...
|Feb '17
|Strahd
|2
|'We see you' - Romanian activists become potent...
|Feb '17
|Slobodan Medojevic
|1
|No autonomy for Hungarians, says Romanian presi... (Feb '09)
|Dec '16
|Dumb Strahd
|810
|'Turbulent times ahead, good-neighborly ties im...
|Nov '16
|Kosovo is part of...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC