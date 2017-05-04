Economy Ministers from Romania and Re...

Economy Ministers from Romania and Republic of Moldova met in Ploiesti

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: Nine O'Clock

Organizing the exhibition "Made in Moldova" in Ploiesti, at the end of April, attended , besides other officials, by the Vice PM of the Republic of Moldova, Octavian Calmic - the Economy Minister, also occasioned his meeting with his Romanian counterpart, Economy Minister Mihai Tudose. On April 27, 2017, when the exhibition "Made in Moldova" officially opened in Prahova, Ploiesti, the Economy Minister and Vice PM of the Republic of Moldova, Octavian Calmic, also met the Romanian Economy Minister, Mihai Tudose.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Nine O'Clock.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News La Mirada councilman faces firestorm over mayor... Apr 7 TheWrath 1
News The Romania Playbook Feb '17 Kosovo is Serbia 1
News Warnings of rising xenophobia on Holocaust reme... Feb '17 Romi 4
News 'We see you' - Romanian activists become potent... Feb '17 Strahd 2
News 'We see you' - Romanian activists become potent... Feb '17 Slobodan Medojevic 1
News No autonomy for Hungarians, says Romanian presi... (Feb '09) Dec '16 Dumb Strahd 810
News 'Turbulent times ahead, good-neighborly ties im... Nov '16 Kosovo is part of... 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Mexico
  2. Health Care
  3. Gunman
  4. Egypt
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,358 • Total comments across all topics: 280,780,058

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC