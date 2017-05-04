Economy Ministers from Romania and Republic of Moldova met in Ploiesti
Organizing the exhibition "Made in Moldova" in Ploiesti, at the end of April, attended , besides other officials, by the Vice PM of the Republic of Moldova, Octavian Calmic - the Economy Minister, also occasioned his meeting with his Romanian counterpart, Economy Minister Mihai Tudose. On April 27, 2017, when the exhibition "Made in Moldova" officially opened in Prahova, Ploiesti, the Economy Minister and Vice PM of the Republic of Moldova, Octavian Calmic, also met the Romanian Economy Minister, Mihai Tudose.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Nine O'Clock.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|La Mirada councilman faces firestorm over mayor...
|Apr 7
|TheWrath
|1
|The Romania Playbook
|Feb '17
|Kosovo is Serbia
|1
|Warnings of rising xenophobia on Holocaust reme...
|Feb '17
|Romi
|4
|'We see you' - Romanian activists become potent...
|Feb '17
|Strahd
|2
|'We see you' - Romanian activists become potent...
|Feb '17
|Slobodan Medojevic
|1
|No autonomy for Hungarians, says Romanian presi... (Feb '09)
|Dec '16
|Dumb Strahd
|810
|'Turbulent times ahead, good-neighborly ties im...
|Nov '16
|Kosovo is part of...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC