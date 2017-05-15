Diversity march kicks off in Buchares...

Diversity march kicks off in Bucharest this weekend

Diversity March , the yearly event supporting equal rights for the LGBT community, takes place in Bucharest on May 20, starting 16:00. The march starts at the beginning of the Kisselef boulevard, in front of the Triumph Arch.

