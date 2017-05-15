Deputies' Chamber admitted the reexam...

Deputies' Chamber admitted the reexamination request on the...

Deputies admitted on Tuesday morning the reexamination request filed by Klaus Iohannis, removing the incompatibility between the Mayor, Vice Mayor, President and Vice President of the County Council positions, and the capacity of the representative in the General Meeting of the Shareholders and of the member in the Board of Directors of certain institutions, which are not remunerated.

