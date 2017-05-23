Dedeman owner, close to taking over AFI Park offices in Bucharest
Dragos Paval, the entrepreneur who controls the local DIY network Dedeman, could sign the agreement to take over the five AFI Park office buildings located near the AFI Palace Cotroceni shopping mall for almost EUR 164 million. This would be the largest transaction ever made on the Romanian office market, according to market data cited by local Ziarul Financiar .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Romania-Insider.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|1,000 in Romanian gay pride march amid moves to...
|May 21
|Rainbow Cookie Mo...
|1
|Romanian President warns about declining birth ... (Sep '07)
|May 14
|Hateromanians
|205
|UK's 300k bill for Romanian robber (Jan '12)
|May 14
|Hateromanians
|115
|La Mirada councilman faces firestorm over mayor...
|Apr '17
|TheWrath
|1
|The Romania Playbook
|Feb '17
|Kosovo is Serbia
|1
|Warnings of rising xenophobia on Holocaust reme...
|Feb '17
|Romi
|4
|'We see you' - Romanian activists become potent...
|Feb '17
|Strahd
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC