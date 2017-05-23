Dedeman owner, close to taking over A...

Dedeman owner, close to taking over AFI Park offices in Bucharest

Dragos Paval, the entrepreneur who controls the local DIY network Dedeman, could sign the agreement to take over the five AFI Park office buildings located near the AFI Palace Cotroceni shopping mall for almost EUR 164 million. This would be the largest transaction ever made on the Romanian office market, according to market data cited by local Ziarul Financiar .

Chicago, IL

