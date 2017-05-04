Danut Pop reelected as Chairman of Ro...

Danut Pop reelected as Chairman of Romanian Ecological Party

18 hrs ago

Danut Pop was reelected on Saturday for the Chairman office of the Romanian Ecological Party , within the ordinary Congress organized at the Parliament Palace. Therefore, following the vote, Danut Pop was elected for the office of Chairman, Catalin Namaescu, Mircia Gutau, Cristian Anghel were elected for the offices of first Deputy-Chairmen, Cristinel Deaconescu was elected as Deputy Secretary General and Viorel Dobre, Mirica Dimitrescu, Ovidiu Zara, Mircea Vintilescu and Bianca Vasile were elected to be Deputy-Chairpersons.

Chicago, IL

