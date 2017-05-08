Crowne Plaza hotel in Bucharest appoints Lebanese as new executive chef
Joseph Kalaani has been appointed executive chef of four-star Crowne Plaza hotel in Bucharest owned by Romanian investor George Copos. Kalaani held the same position at ANA Hotels Europa Eforie Nord for six years and, in parallel, was consultant for ANA Hotels Poiana Brasov, both hotels being also owned by Copos through his company ANA Hotels.
