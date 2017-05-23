Croatia Airlines introduces three wee...

Croatia Airlines introduces three weekly flights to Romania

20 hrs ago

Croatia Airlines will introduce three weekly flights between Zagreb and Bucharest in the period May-October, said yesterday the airline's president Kresimir Kucko. The promotion flight on the Zagreb-Bucharest route brought 73 passengers to Henri Coanda Airport on Monday.



Chicago, IL

