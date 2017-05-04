Criminal case involving Bucharest's w...

Criminal case involving Bucharest's water supplier reaches Washington

Read more: Romania-Insider.com

The United States Department of Justice, as well as the US Securities and Exchange Commission , are currently investigating the French utilities group Veolia Environnement, the parent company of Apa Nova Bucuresti, for potential violations of US federal legislation related to facts researched by the National Anticorruption Directorate in Romania in a criminal case opened in 2015. In this case, several people, including former managers of Apa Nova and the company as well, are being prosecuted for buying influence, bribery, privacy violations, tax evasion, and money laundering.

Chicago, IL

