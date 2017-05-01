Continental becomes largest employer ...

Continental becomes largest employer in Romania's car sector

The Continental group had 18,200 employees in Romania last year, thus becoming the largest employer in the local car sector, reports local Ziarul Financar . It managed to surpass the Renault group, which had a total of 18,000 employees.

Chicago, IL

