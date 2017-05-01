Conference regarding Romania's Presidency of Council of EU, on Wednesday, at Parliament Palace

Foreign Affairs Ministry will organize on Wednesday, at the Parliament Palace, the conference called "Romania's Presidency of the Council of the European Union 2019 - Together for strengthening the European project," that will be attended by President of the Senate Calin Popescu-Tariceanu, Speaker of the Deputies' Chamber Liviu Dragnea, Prime Minister Sorin Grindeanu and representatives of the Presidential Administration, according to a release sent to Agerpres. The release reveals that the event is coordinated by Minister-delegate for European Affairs Ana Birchall, in the context of Romania preparing to take over the Presidency of the Council of the EU, in the first semester of 2019.

