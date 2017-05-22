Committee to investigate 2009 presidential elections in Romania starts activity
The Parliament's special inquiry committee, which will investigate how the 2009 presidential elections were organized and held, starts its activity today. It will first hear local journalist Dan Andronic, whose recent statements triggered the whole scandal on the involvement of justice and secret service officials and politicians in the elections from eight years ago, reports local News.ro .
