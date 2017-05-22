Committee to investigate 2009 preside...

Committee to investigate 2009 presidential elections in Romania starts activity

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Romania-Insider.com

The Parliament's special inquiry committee, which will investigate how the 2009 presidential elections were organized and held, starts its activity today. It will first hear local journalist Dan Andronic, whose recent statements triggered the whole scandal on the involvement of justice and secret service officials and politicians in the elections from eight years ago, reports local News.ro .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Romania-Insider.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 1,000 in Romanian gay pride march amid moves to... Sun Rainbow Cookie Mo... 1
News Romanian President warns about declining birth ... (Sep '07) May 14 Hateromanians 205
News UK's 300k bill for Romanian robber (Jan '12) May 14 Hateromanians 115
News La Mirada councilman faces firestorm over mayor... Apr '17 TheWrath 1
News The Romania Playbook Feb '17 Kosovo is Serbia 1
News Warnings of rising xenophobia on Holocaust reme... Feb '17 Romi 4
News 'We see you' - Romanian activists become potent... Feb '17 Strahd 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. Egypt
  3. North Korea
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Mexico
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Microsoft
  4. Iran
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,338 • Total comments across all topics: 281,201,203

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC