Cismigiu Park accommodates EU Member ...

Cismigiu Park accommodates EU Member States Market, luring visitors...

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: Nine O'Clock

The fourth edition of the EU Member States Market debuted on Sunday in Bucharest's Cismigiu Park, to a numerous attendance; the event offers a host of surprises for all age groups: artistic, recreational, educational, informative activities, creative workshops, as well as a corner dedicated to traditional international gastronomy. The event, organized by the Infoeuropa Center of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in partnership with the Bucharest City Hall, is part of the events dedicated to Europe Day.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Nine O'Clock.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News La Mirada councilman faces firestorm over mayor... Apr 7 TheWrath 1
News The Romania Playbook Feb '17 Kosovo is Serbia 1
News Warnings of rising xenophobia on Holocaust reme... Feb '17 Romi 4
News 'We see you' - Romanian activists become potent... Feb '17 Strahd 2
News 'We see you' - Romanian activists become potent... Feb '17 Slobodan Medojevic 1
News No autonomy for Hungarians, says Romanian presi... (Feb '09) Dec '16 Dumb Strahd 810
News 'Turbulent times ahead, good-neighborly ties im... Nov '16 Kosovo is part of... 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Supreme Court
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Gunman
  5. Health Care
  1. Syria
  2. South Korea
  3. Egypt
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,614 • Total comments across all topics: 280,855,786

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC