Cismigiu Park accommodates EU Member States Market, luring visitors...

The fourth edition of the EU Member States Market debuted on Sunday in Bucharest's Cismigiu Park, to a numerous attendance; the event offers a host of surprises for all age groups: artistic, recreational, educational, informative activities, creative workshops, as well as a corner dedicated to traditional international gastronomy. The event, organized by the Infoeuropa Center of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in partnership with the Bucharest City Hall, is part of the events dedicated to Europe Day.

