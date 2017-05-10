Cannes Palme d'Or prizewinner Cristian Mungiu awarded within Romanian Film Evenings Festival
Film director Cristian Mungiu has been awarded the trophy of the Romanian Film Evenings Festival during the opening gala of the event's 8th edition. The organisers of the festival have dedicated this edition to director Cristian Mungiu, ten years since the director's winning the Cannes Palme d'Or for his '4 Months, 3 Weeks and 2 Days'.
