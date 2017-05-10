Cannes Palme d'Or prizewinner Cristia...

Cannes Palme d'Or prizewinner Cristian Mungiu awarded within Romanian Film Evenings Festival

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Nine O'Clock

Film director Cristian Mungiu has been awarded the trophy of the Romanian Film Evenings Festival during the opening gala of the event's 8th edition. The organisers of the festival have dedicated this edition to director Cristian Mungiu, ten years since the director's winning the Cannes Palme d'Or for his '4 Months, 3 Weeks and 2 Days'.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Nine O'Clock.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News La Mirada councilman faces firestorm over mayor... Apr '17 TheWrath 1
News The Romania Playbook Feb '17 Kosovo is Serbia 1
News Warnings of rising xenophobia on Holocaust reme... Feb '17 Romi 4
News 'We see you' - Romanian activists become potent... Feb '17 Strahd 2
News 'We see you' - Romanian activists become potent... Feb '17 Slobodan Medojevic 1
News No autonomy for Hungarians, says Romanian presi... (Feb '09) Dec '16 Dumb Strahd 810
News 'Turbulent times ahead, good-neighborly ties im... Nov '16 Kosovo is part of... 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. North Korea
  4. Health Care
  5. Mexico
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Syria
  3. Iran
  4. South Korea
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,328 • Total comments across all topics: 280,963,174

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC