Busoi is running for PNL leadership: We must return to the "Romania of Things Well Done"

The leader of the National liberal Party Bucharest branch, Cristian Busoi, announced on Friday that he will run for the party's presidency, in a press statement in which he made it clear that he will continue Klaus Iohannis's policy, insisting on the Head of State's slogan in the presidential campaign, namely "Romania of Things Well Done" and thanking to Crin Antonescu and Vasile Blaga for the PNL's unification, "the most important project of the divided right". "I've decided to announce my candidacy for the PNL President at the Congress that will be held on June 17. I am doing this with my entire responsibility and desire to change things for the better.

