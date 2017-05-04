Business Lease Romania opens its firs...

Business Lease Romania opens its first regional center in Cluj-Napoca ...

4 hrs ago

Business Lease Group, a Dutch company specializing in providing full mobility solutions to companies in Central and Eastern Europe, opens a new operational center in Cluj. This expansion aims to strengthen existing regional operations and develop new ones, in line with the brand promise: closer to customers and their needs.

Chicago, IL

