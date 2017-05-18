Bulgaria seizes big haul of heroin bo...

Bulgaria seizes big haul of heroin bound for the Netherlands

Bulgarian customs agents have seized some 423 kilograms of heroin worth an estimated $34 million at a border checkpoint with Romania. Customs chief Georgi Kostov said Sunday the drugs were in a truck stopped at the Danube Bridge near Vidin, 200 kilometers north of the Bulgarian capital, Sofia.

