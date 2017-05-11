Bucharest regrets on Swiss restrictions on Romanian workers

The Romanian Foreign Ministry on Wednesday voiced regret on Swiss decision to limit Romanian and Bulgarian citizens' access to the labour market for the next 12 months. "The Romanian side believes that any decision regarding free movement should range within the spirit of facilitating a close partnership between the EU and Switzerland, with the aim of observing the free movement of persons and workers and non-discrimination of European citizens," Secretary of State with Romania's Foreign Affairs Ministry George Ciamba stressed at a telephone conversation with his Swiss counterpart Pascale Baerswyl.

