Bucharest mayor vs. current President: who would win the presidential elections in Romania?
Bucharest mayor Gabriela Firea would defeat current Romanian President Klaus Iohannis in a direct presidential race if elections were held this Sunday, according to an Avangarde survey cited by local Hotnews.ro . Firea would get 44% of votes while Iohannis would be voted by 40% of the survey respondents.
