Bucharest mayor vs. current President...

Bucharest mayor vs. current President: who would win the presidential elections in Romania?

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Romania-Insider.com

Bucharest mayor Gabriela Firea would defeat current Romanian President Klaus Iohannis in a direct presidential race if elections were held this Sunday, according to an Avangarde survey cited by local Hotnews.ro . Firea would get 44% of votes while Iohannis would be voted by 40% of the survey respondents.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Romania-Insider.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Romanian President warns about declining birth ... (Sep '07) May 14 Hateromanians 205
News UK's 300k bill for Romanian robber (Jan '12) May 14 Hateromanians 115
News La Mirada councilman faces firestorm over mayor... Apr '17 TheWrath 1
News The Romania Playbook Feb '17 Kosovo is Serbia 1
News Warnings of rising xenophobia on Holocaust reme... Feb '17 Romi 4
News 'We see you' - Romanian activists become potent... Feb '17 Strahd 2
News 'We see you' - Romanian activists become potent... Feb '17 Slobodan Medojevic 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Mexico
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,076 • Total comments across all topics: 281,074,580

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC