Bucharest mayor, in conflict with Catholic Church representatives

Bucharest mayor Gabriela Firea has entered a conflict with the representatives of the Catholic Archdiocese in Bucharest over the demolition of the Cathedral Plaza office building, which is located next to the Saint Joseph cathedral in Bucharest. Firea said yesterday that she plans to make a "poll" to ask the citizens of Bucharest if they agree with the Bucharest City Hall spending "several millions of euro" to demolish the Cathedral Plaza office building, reports local Hotnews.ro .

