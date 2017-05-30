Bucharest celebrates its world premie...

Bucharest celebrates its world premiere since 160 years ago: The...

Saturday May 27

At the end of May, one of the world oil premieres will be celebrated in the Romanian Capital. There will be celebrated 160 years since Bucharest has the supremacy of being the first city in the world that was lit with lamp oil.

Chicago, IL

