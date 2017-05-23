Brussels diaspora wants a say in defi...

Brussels diaspora wants a say in defining Romanian Presidency priorities

Every Romanian active in the Brussels bubble can play the role of an ambassador, so their involvement in the preparation of the Presidency must be taken seriously, according to one expat. [European Council] The 2500-strong Romanian diaspora in the Brussels bubble should play a role in defining the priorities of the Romanian Presidency of the EU Council, which will start on 1 January 2019, a group representing the expats has proposed.

