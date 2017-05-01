British Typhoon aircraft kick off air...

British Typhoon aircraft kick off air police missions from Kogalniceanu military base

The patrolling missions of the four British Typhoon aircraft that have arrived a week ago at the "Mihail Kogalniceanu" Military Base in southeastern County of Constanta, kick off on Monday, the period which they are deployed for to perform the air police service being scheduled till end-August 2017. The deputy commander of the NATO air operations in southern Europe, General Panagiotis Dimopoulos in a ceremony on Thursday night at the "Mihail Kogalniceanu" airport handed in the NATO certificate for the execution of the air police service to the British military detachment that is operating the four Typhoon airships.

